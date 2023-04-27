Regional heads on official visit to Mekelle Town

Image : Public Domain

By Hailegebriel Endeshaw

Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – A delegation of Regional heads led by the deputy president of Prosperity Party (PP), Adem Farah has arrived in Mekelle Town of Tigray Regional State for an official visit, Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) said. This morning the aircraft carrying all regional chiefs including mayors of Addis Ababa and Dire-Dawa Cities, senior government officials and members of PP leadership touched down at the Airport, named after the renowned Ethiopian Warrior, Alula Aba-Nega.

The delegation was accorded a warm welcome at the Airport by the leadership of the Tigray Interim Administration, religious leaders, elderly people and residents of Mekelle Town, ENA said.

ENA said that the purpose of the visit was to wipe tears and to share efforts as brotherly people to reconstruct war-demolished areas and help proceed the peace process.

At a program organized last Sunday under the theme “End War-Let’s Consolidate Peace”, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that all chief administrators of Regional States would go to Mekele to show brotherly partnership for the people of Tigray, ENA said.

Presidents of Amhara, Afar, Sidama, and Somali Regional State are among the members of the visiting delegation.

People are exchanging comments through social media platforms regarding the visit. “…Others also need post-war reconstruction… Think of other regions… Mothers in other regions need us to wipe their tears…” One of the comments is that to bring about reliable and sustainable peace in the country, the incumbent government should refrain from its divisive and biased moves.

