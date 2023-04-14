TPLF to reinstate administration in Korem, Alamata

Tigray Region Interim President, Getachew Reda (Photo : file/SM)

By Hailegebriel Endeshaw

Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Following the withdrawal of the Amhara Special Force from Korem and Alamata areas, TPLF is reportedly making preparations to assign leaders for Korem and Alamata areas. Addis Maleda quoted residents in the areas as saying that they have been bewildered by what is currently happening there.

Though the Defense Force says that residents need not worry about invasion by TPLF so long as the force is there, what the government and TPLF are doing cannot remove any shadow of doubt from the people. Residents cannot trust what the government is saying, according to Addis Maleda.

TPLF has been telling the people of Tigray that, “after members of the Amhara Special Force withdraw from Korem and Alamata and following the disintegration of Fano, the Defense Force will replace them. Then a while after the Defense Force will hand over the areas to Tigray”. The people in the Amhara Region believe that the government is implementing this.

Addis Maleda said that people are expressing doubt the government is conspiring to give Korem and Alamata to TPLF. They reportedly heard from residents of Maichew who have come to markets and through phone calls that the Tigriyans would be sent back to Korem in the near future. “They told us that administrators, police, cabinet members were assigned to the areas and they would come to Korem soon…”

The residents of Korem told Addis Maleda that TPLF has finalized formulating structures of the administrative body of Woredas in Korem and Alamata areas. They said that members of the Amhara Special Force pulled out entirely from Korem and the rest would leave the Alamata area soon.

In a related development, Addis Maleda touched on the status in Weldia area that members of the Special Force have been filling up forms in a bid to integrate into National Defense or Police Forces.

