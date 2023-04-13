Ethiopian Human Rights Commission says people killed during protests

By Hailegebriel Endeshaw

Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) disclosed on Wednesday that deaths and physical injuries occurred as a result of attacks against the protestors held in Amhara Region following the government’s decision to reorganize the Special Force of the Region. The Commission said that the security forces took the measures; and unidentified people have perpetrated attacks.

EHRC said this in the statement it issued today, 12 April 2023, announcing that the reorganization of the Regional Special Force should be accomplished in such a way that it does not violate people’s human rights. The Commission said that it has kept an eye regarding the protests that erupted in various parts of Amhara Regional State in connection with the government’s decision to implement the restructuring moves against the Amhara Special Force.

EHRC further indicated in its statement that its surveillance covers the disruption of peace, attacks and injuries perpetrated in some areas of the region. The Commission also said that there were protests, road closures, service interruptions and clashes with the Defense Force in Kobo, Bahir Dar, Wereta, Kombolcha, Debrebirhan and Marawi towns of Amhara Regional State.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Ethiopian News Video

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel