Political parties urge ruling party to refrain from “path of destruction”

Opposition party leaders (Photo : file/SM)

By Hailegebriel Endeshaw

Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Political parties urged the ruling party to refrain from “path of destruction”.

Enat Party, All Ethiopians Unity Party and Ethiopian peoples’ Revolutionary Party have called on the government to stop its “spontaneous moves” that seem to dissolve the Special Force of Amhara Region and to restrain itself from its “path of destruction”.

The parties called, in their joint statement, the government to stop its move that can lead the nation in to an entire crisis. The parties urged the ruling party to rein its moves until the constitution is amended through a national consultation.

The opposition political parties revealed that the Special Force of the Amhara Region has been delivered to a written order to hand over arms to stocks. The steps taken by the government are being taken in a “not clear way, which leads the country in to an entire crisis,” the parties said.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Ethiopian News Video

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel