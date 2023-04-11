Attack on Amhara Special Forces akin to TPLF attack on Northern Command : NaMA 

Far from honoring the Pretoria agreement, the TPLF is recruiting and training new forces including in Sudan – says National Movement of Amhara

The National Movement of Amhara (NaMA) this week said Federal government action on Amhara region special forces who were deployed to different parts of the region is similar to the TPLF attack on the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Defense Force.

The ethnic Amhara opposition party said special forces were surrounded while they were in their designated camps and while on a mission.

NaMA called the action humiliating which is very much similar to the attack on the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Defense Force on November 24, 2023.

The opposition party condemned efforts and remarks to make the Federal government action appear as if the decision and implementation were carried out within the framework of the law, principled and consensus-based as wrong.

It said that Amhara Special Forces Commanders, members of the force, and Amhara people were not consulted about it. From other sources, there has been an ongoing protest across the Amhara region in opposition to the Federal government’s move to disarm Special forces.

NaMA is standing on the ground that the decision to disarm and disintegrate Amhara National Special Forces is dictatorial and discriminatory.

Furthermore, NaMA revealed information that the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is not disarmed as per the Pretoria Peace agreement. Rather, according to NaMA, the TPLF is recruiting and training new forces including in Sudan.

In connection with that, the party said that the government’s portrayal of the situation in the areas adjacent to the Amhara region as peaceful is false.

NaMA argues that the decision to disarm Amhara Special Forces given the security situation in the region is unacceptable.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government, which has lost a significant portion of its support base in the Amhara region due to incompetence and alleged plot to oromize Ethiopia, says the decision to disarm the Amhara region Special Forces is in the interest of Ethiopia. It is also making claims that all other regions in the country are implementing the decision.

The Oromia region of Ethiopia has trained well over thirty rounds of special forces and is believed to have well over three hundred thousand special forces. Abiy Ahmed’s government is also making claims that disarming special forces is underway in all regions including Oromia region – something many are doubting.

Apart from the ravage from the war between the Federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, for which the Amhara special forces has paid huge sacrifice based on testimonies from top military generals, the Amhara region has been facing recurrent war and destruction from what the Ethiopian government calls OLF-Shane militant group – a radical ethnic Oromo nationalist that is said to have a strong and clandestine support base within the Federal and Oromia regional state government structures.

