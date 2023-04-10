Tension in Amhara intensified, council requested to call extraordinary meeting

SM

By Hailegebriel Endeshaw

Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Following the moves to disarm the Amhara Special Force by the Federal Government, the public protest in Amhara Regional State has intensified for the last five days, sources said. Wazema Radio reported this morning that people in 11 towns in Amhara Regional State have come out into the streets protesting against decisions made by the government.

Wazema said, quoting residents of Kobo Town, that there was a fire exchange between security forces near the town. Eyewitnesses said that members of the Amhara Special Forces evacuated their camps in groups and dispersed in various directions, Wazema reported.

The Government of Amhara Region held discussions with the leaders of the Amhara Special Force so that they could persuade the members to stay in the camps, according to Wazema.

Chief Administrator of Amhara Regional State, Yilikal Kefyale said that he had discussed with the Central Government and agreed that members of the Special Force should be disintegrated and embraced by Defense, Regional and Federal Police Forces.

The president said that he “understands the concern of the people” but as the decision made by the government has considered the future unity and stability of the country, he would not retreat from implementing it. Calling the dispersed Special Force to return to camps, Yilikal said, “there is no special decision that harms the Special Force of the Amhara region”.

The president said that the grievances of the Amhara people emanate from false information. He added that Regional and the Federal Governments are ready to solve any concern and differences through dialogues.

Meanwhile, fourteen members of the National Movement of Amhara (NaMA), also members of the Amhara Regional Council, submitted a letter requesting for an extraordinary meeting to discuss the issue.

Though six consecutive statements were issued by various government bodies over the last five days, the tension heightened in Amhara Region has not yet calmed down.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has made his stand clear yesterday in his twitter account that the disarmament of the Amhara Special Forces would be implemented by hook or by crook.

