Party declares misleading report disseminated

By Hailegebriel Endeshaw

Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – One of the opposition parties, the National Congress of Great Tigray, otherwise known as Baytona, disclosed in a statement it issued yesterday that it has not been represented in the Interim Administration of Tigray Regional State. The party said that the information being disseminated as if it had been represented in the Interim Government was deliberately fabricated by individuals Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has planted. The news broadcast by the Regional Television that the National Congress of Great Tigray (Baytona) was given the responsibility of leading two bureaus of the Region was baseless, according to the statement released by the party.

It is to be recalled that the new Interim Administration of Tigray Regional State has made public its 27 members of cabinet. Ethiopian Insider reported yesterday that the new cabinet was composed of members drawn from political parties, Tigray People’s Liberation Front, Tigray Forces, intellectuals and the National Congress of Great Tigray (Baytona). Sources say that 51 percent of the cabinet is occupied by TPLF.

