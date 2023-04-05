University President apprehended for corruption

Former Bule Hora University President, Chala Wata. He is facing corruption charges. (Photo : SM)

By Hailegebriel Endeshaw

Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Police have put under custody a parliamentarian and President of Bule Hora University ,in Bale Zone of Oromia Region, after the House of Peoples Representative revoked his immunity.

The parliament lifted the immunity of the MP, Chala Wata (PhD), at its 13th regular meeting held here yesterday following request on suspicion of corruption as forwarded to the House by the Federal Ministry of Justice.

The MP allegedly accused of causing great damage against the government by having business dealings in violation of the civil procurement law. The MP, Chala Wata (PhD), had trade dealings with a consultancy firm named BHU, which he established privately, and hiring it for the University as a building consultant.

Investigation indicates that the MP has allegedly drawn over 23 million birr and deposited it in the bank account of the newly established own firm. He also executed improper procurement of birr 195 million. The University president further allowed the procurement of 14 vehicles and machineries at a cost of 116 million birr under the name of a private firm. The vehicles and machineries procured with University finance were discovered to be owned by private firms.

Chala wata, whose immunity was revoked, defended himself saying that the BHU consultancy was owned by the University as an income generating firm.

