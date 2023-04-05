Tigray Interim Administration makes public 27 cabinet members

Debretsion Gebremichael (right) shake hands with Getachew Reda (left) as the former is handing over power as president of Tigray

By Hailegebriel Endeshaw

Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The new Interim Administration of Tigray Regional State has made official its 27 members of cabinet, sources said. Ethiopian Insider reported here today that Lieutenant General Tadesse Werede was appointed as the Vice President of the Interim Government of the Region and Head of Cabinet Secretariat of Peace and Security. Lieutenant General Tsadqan Gebretinsae has also become Secretariat Head of the Decentralization and Democratization Cabinet with the rank of Vice President.

The Interim Government which was established a fortnight back, officially named its cabinet members today, 05 April 2023, at a ceremony held in Mekelle Town. On the occasion, the former cabinet has handed over its power to the new one, which was appointed by the new Interim Administration.

The new cabinet is composed of members drawn from political parties, Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), Tigray Forces, intellectuals and the National Congress of Great Tigray (Baitona). Sources say that 51 percent of the cabinet is occupied by TPLF. The opposition Baitona Party has got the opportunity of leading two Bureaus. Lieutenant General Tadese Werede, Brigadier General Tekhlai Ashebir, Lieutenant General Fisha Kidanu and Major General Zewdu Kiros from Tigray Forces have been apportioned among positions of responsibility in the cabinet.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appointed Getachew Reda as president of the newly established Interim Government of Tigray Regional State.

