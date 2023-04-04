Ethiopian Parliament to revoke the immunity of one member

Ethiopian Parliament building (Photo : file)

borkena

The Ethiopian Parliament on Monday announced that it will be holding its 13th regular session. The update from the parliament, which it shared on its social media page, said it will revoke the immunity of one member of parliament.

However, it is unspecified if the member of parliament is a member of the opposition ( Two Ethiopian Opposition parties have few seats in the parliament ) or from the ruling party which dominates over 90 percent of the seats.

It is said that the Parliament is expected to approve the appointments of the Federal Court President and Deputy President.

The parliament is holding its meeting today.

