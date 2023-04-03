Ethiopia reported 38 new coronavirus cases on Monday

38 new coronavirus cases reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 3, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 614
Newly confirmed cases: 38
Total confirmed cases: 500,633
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 22
Total registered recovery: 487,674
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,573
The total number of people tested so far: 5,521,604
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
For Coronavirus updates in the past few weeks , see below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 2, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 434
Newly confirmed cases: 7
Total confirmed cases: 500,595
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 0
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,573
The total number of people tested so far: 5,520,990
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 1, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 953
Newly confirmed cases: 24
Total confirmed cases: 500,588
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery:14
Total registered recovery: 487,652
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,573
The total number of people tested so far: 5,520,556
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 31, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,103
Newly confirmed cases: 23
Total confirmed cases: 500,564
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery:17
Total registered recovery: 487,639
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,573
The total number of people tested so far: 5,519,603
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 30, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,356
Newly confirmed cases: 32
Total confirmed cases: 500,541
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery:41
Total registered recovery: 487,622
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,573
The total number of people tested so far: 5,518,500
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 29, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,624
Newly confirmed cases: 37
Total confirmed cases: 500,509
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 27
Total registered recovery: 487,581
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,573
The total number of people tested so far: 5,517,144
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 28, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,268
Newly confirmed cases: 28
Total confirmed cases: 500,472
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery:23
Total registered recovery: 487,554
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,573
The total number of people tested so far: 5,515,520
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 27, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 534
Newly confirmed cases: 7
Total confirmed cases: 500,444
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 27
Total registered recovery: 487,530
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,573
The total number of people tested so far:5,514,252
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 26, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 264
Newly confirmed cases: 1
Total confirmed cases: 500,437
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 30
Total registered recovery: 487,503
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,573
The total number of people tested so far: 5,513,718
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 25, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 620
Newly confirmed cases: 6
Total confirmed cases: 500,436
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery:1
Total registered recovery: 487,473
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,573
The total number of people tested so far:5,513,454
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 24, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,243
Newly confirmed cases: 46
Total confirmed cases: 500,430
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery:7
Total registered recovery: 487,472
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,573
The total number of people tested so far: 5,512,834
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 23, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,556
Newly confirmed cases: 43
Total confirmed cases: 500,384
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery:33
Total registered recovery: 487,465
New deaths : 1
Total reported death so far: 7,573
The total number of people tested so far: 5,511,591
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 22, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 768
Newly confirmed cases: 18
Total confirmed cases: 500,341
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 487,432
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,510,035
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 21, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,162
Newly confirmed cases: 30
Total confirmed cases: 500,323
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 487,432
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,509,757
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 20, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,048
Newly confirmed cases: 21
Total confirmed cases: 500,293
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 487,431
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,508,595
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 19, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 463
Newly confirmed cases: 13
Total confirmed cases: 500,272
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 487,429
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,507,547
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 18, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 607
Newly confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 500,259
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 15
Total registered recovery: 487,424
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,507,084
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 17, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,335
Newly confirmed cases: 33
Total confirmed cases: 500,245
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 487,409
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,506,477
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 16, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 956
Newly confirmed cases: 7
Total confirmed cases: 500,212
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 487,404
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,505,142
Vaccinated : 44,245,561
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 15, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,040
Newly confirmed cases: 17
Total confirmed cases: 500,205
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery:18
Total registered recovery: 487,404
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,504,186
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 14, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,339
Newly confirmed cases: 19
Total confirmed cases:500,188
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 7
Total registered recovery: 487,386
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,503,146
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 13, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 824
Newly confirmed cases: 6
Total confirmed cases: 500,169
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 3
Total registered recovery: 487,379
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,501,807
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 12, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 685
Newly confirmed cases: 13
Total confirmed cases: 500,163
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 487,376
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,500,983
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 11, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 886
Newly confirmed cases: 13
Total confirmed cases: 500,150
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery:487,372
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,500,298
Vaccinated : 44,285,372
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 10, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,492
Newly confirmed cases: 21
Total confirmed cases: 500,137
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 16
Total registered recovery: 487,367
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,499,412
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 9, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,250
Newly confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 500,116
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 487,351
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,497,920
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 8, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,259
Newly confirmed cases: 17
Total confirmed cases: 500,102
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 487,347
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,496,670
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 7, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,256
Newly confirmed cases: 25
Total confirmed cases: 500,085
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 27
Total registered recovery: 487,343
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,495,411
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 6, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 620
Newly confirmed cases: 10
Total confirmed cases: 500,060
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 15
Total registered recovery: 487
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,494,155
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 5, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 420
Newly confirmed cases: 11
Total confirmed cases: 500,050
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 487,301
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,493,535
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 4, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,004
Newly confirmed cases: 8
Total confirmed cases: 500,039
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 6
Total registered recovery: 487,293
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,493,115
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 25, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,100
Newly confirmed cases: 11
Total confirmed cases: 499,959
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 487,221
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,486,754
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 24, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,204
Newly confirmed cases: 18
Total confirmed cases: 499,948
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 25
Total registered recovery: 487,213
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,485,654
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
