Ethiopian gov’t terminates officials’ terrorism charges 

Keriya Ibrahim, former speaker of House of Federation (Photo : file)

By Hailegebriel Endeshaw

Staff reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Ethiopian Federal Government terminated the terrorism cases brought against several senior officials including the newly appointed Interim president of Tigray Regional State, Getachew Reda. The Ministry of Justice disclosed here yesterday that the terrorism charges filed against defendants of the senior civil and military officials were terminated as per the Pretoria Peace agreement signed between the Federal Government and TPLF.

The Ministry said the decision was made on the basis of the Pretoria peace agreement. As stipulated in the Permanent Cessation of Hostilities, the agreement forbids “all forms of hostilities”. Therefore, the case opened under the file of defendant former president of Tigray Regional State and chairman and executive committee member of TPLF, Debretsion Gebremichael has been terminated. The Ministry of Justice said that it has become significant to see the cases under the framework of the Transitional Justice.

Therefore the Federal Ministry has reportedly made a decision that the cases under process should be terminated as per Proclamation No 934/2008 Article 6 (3) (e).

Addisalem Balema (Photo : screenshot from EBC video_

Sixteen defendants listed under the file case of Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD), and other 20 senior military officers under the file case of General Tadesse Werede were among the released defendants. Suffice to mention renowned senior officials like, Getachew Reda, Debretsion Gebremichael, Keria Ibrahim, former Speaker of the House of Federation and executive member of TPLF, Addisalem Balema and Abraham Tekeste (PhD).

It is to be recalled that the Federal Prosecutors pressed terrorism charges against 62 defendants in July 2021 under the file case of the region’s president and chairman and executive committee member of TPLF, Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD).

