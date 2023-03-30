Over 100 civilians kidnapped by shene in North Shewa

An OLF Shane fighter rubs shoulder with a seemingly Oromia region special force (photo : SM)

By Hailegebriel Endeshaw

Staff reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Over 100 civilians have been kidnapped by Oromo Liberation Army (OLA-Shene) in Dera Woreda, North Shewa Zone of Oromia Regional State, sources said. Families of the hostages told the Weekly Amharic Reporter that the armed shene militias have long been kidnapping and displacing innocent people in the area. “This has stopped for a few months. However, the act has relapsed and many people were hijacked and their houses were burned,” sources said.

It was possible to liberate seven Kebeles from seizure of OLA in Dera Woreda through a campaign conducted two months back. However, the attack and displacement have relapsed starting from last week, according to sources mentioned by Ethiopian Insider.

A resident of Babo Dere Kebele of Dera Woreda, Ararsa Abdu, told the news source that over 30 people whom he knew were kidnapped. “Though over 100 people were taken captives, no measure was taken.” The surprising thing is that the Federal Force is deployed in Dera camp while these banditry acts were committed, according to Ararsa.

People told to Reporter through telephone that residents in the area are being tortured by the armed group and many people are kidnapped and displaced daily. Shene militias ask a ransom of birr 200,000 for the release of a hostage.

The residents said that the militia group is attacking people in Babu Dere, Mankata, Jiru, Adaa Melkie, Keru Siba Kebeles of Dera Woreda.

Chief administrator of Dera Woreda, Shibeshi Ayalew admitted that Shene has been committing attacks and kidnapping people in the area. He said that three people who were kidnapped by the militia group were released on 27 March 2023 through follow up and action conducted near Jimma Gate. “If we hear about the kidnapping of innocent people, we immediately react to capture them back. However, we can’t do anything if we are not informed about the incident,” Shibeshi said.

The administrator said that the armed militia group secluded the kidnapped people in Abote Forest. “To stop the attack being committed by the militia, there must be a deployment of additional force. Various works are being done to implement this,” Shibeshi said.

People are expressing complaints that though the federal police is in Dera Kebele, it has not been able to defend the attack. The Woreda chief, Shibeshi said on his part that his administration “is taking measures” starting from March 27/2023.

