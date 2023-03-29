The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa Supports Efforts to Build Networks and  Connect Women Business Owners to Capital Investment

Disclaimer : This content is provided by the U.S. embassy in Addis Ababa. Borkena.com does not have any affiliation with the U.S. government.

Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) of the U.S. Embassy, Addis Ababa, Fiona Evans, delivers remarks at the launch of the POWER (Providing Opportunities for Women’s Economic Rise) Pitch Showcase, Addis Ababa, March 23, 2023. (courtesy of U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa)

U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa, – The Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) of the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa, Fiona Evans, officially opened the ‘Providing Opportunities for Women’s Economic Rise (POWER) Pitch Showcase,’ featuring six women in business.

Following an open and competitive selection process, six businesses were chosen for the POWER Pitch Showcase and pitched their ideas: FreelanSira, Jemla Online, Kabana Leather, Green Ethiopia, Beki Farms, and JRS. During her opening remarks, DCM Evans said, “For some of the businesses tonight, the owners are ready to take on external investment. For others, they are looking for new customers, new markets, or new business plan advice. The U.S. private sector, represented tonight by American Chamber of Commerce Board President Daryl Wilson and AmCham board members in the audience, leads the world in innovation and holds the answers to many of their questions.”

She also encouraged the event attendees to show their support by meeting the entrepreneurs, asking follow-up questions, or offering words of advice or encouragement.

The U.S. Embassy is working on initiatives that leverage diplomatic resources to promote women in business and to encourage the private sector to establish professional networks and business environments focused on promoting women’s economic empowerment.

To learn more about the U.S.-Ethiopia partnership, please visit: U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia (usembassy.gov) and follow U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa | Facebook and @USEmbassyAddis on social media.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Ethiopian News Video

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel