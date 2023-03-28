Seven bodies recovered from Lake Chamo in Arba Minch

borkena

Seven missing bodies are reportedly recovered from Lake Chamo near Arba Minch.

Gamo Zone Government Communication Affairs Department on Monday said the bodies were recovered after a search operation by security forces and boat operators.

Degefe Debela, Deputy Police Commander of Gamo Zone, is cited as saying that the bodies were recovered after three days of relentless search operations.

Five of the recovered bodies are men and two are women. BBC Amharic cited the deputy commander, to report that one of the bodies was recovered in the morning hours of Monday while the remaining six were recovered in the evening.

The Commander said that the search effort will continue to recover one more body.

A strong storm is presumed to be the cause of the accident. However, Police are investigating to establish if there was any other cause behind the accident. Apart from the eight people, the boat was carrying goods and animals and is believed to have loaded beyond capacity.

