Premier to appear at parliament to respond questions

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed (Photo : SM/file)

By Hailegebriel Endeshaw

Staff reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed is expected to give responses and clarifications to questions forwarded by Representatives of the House, sources said. Ethiopian Insider said here today that the Premier would appear in the House on Tuesday, 28 March 2023 to react to questions raised by MPs. The source said that Representatives of the House of Peoples submitted their questions, which are to be forwarded to the Premier, last week-ends.

Representatives of the House were informed to submit their questions while they were attending a training which was held on 18 March 2023. An anonymous source told Ethiopian Insider that MPs were notified to submit their questions as soon as possible. This same source said that the time given for the submission was short. They were concerned that they should take time to prepare themselves for the questions to be directed to the premier. “They allowed us to have one more day and we were supposed to submit until late last Sunday,” the source said.

Many Representatives of the House were not allowed to submit their questions after the expiring date of the last ultimatum, he said.

House Procedures and Members’ Code of Conduct state that any MP who wants to forward written questions should submit them to the House of Speaker ten days ahead. The Speaker can accept or reject the questions, the Code indicates.

A Representative of the House told Ethiopian Insider that the Speaker of the House would sit with chief government representatives to go through all the questions and identify the appropriate ones to be forwarded to the Premier.

Issues on cost of living, barring gates of Addis Ababa against citizens coming from Amhara Region can be among the questions the Premier will deal with tomorrow, according to Ethiopian Insider.

Meanwhile, four MPs told Ethiopian Insider that they have not yet received calls for Tuesday’s meeting until the evening of last Sunday. MPs whose questions are selected will receive telephone calls some 48 hours ahead of the meeting, according to the news source.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Ethiopian News Video

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel