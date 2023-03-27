One of the lost sheep is back

Abba Teklehaimanot Weldu (Photo credit : EOTC media)

By Hailegebriel Endeshaw

Staff reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Abba Teklehaimanot Weldu, one of the 25 members of the splinter group, which separated itself from the Holy Synod, submitted readmission request to the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC), sources said.

Mahiber-Kidusan (Sunday School Department with EOTC) disclosed that the monk submitted a letter expressing regret for acting against the canon of the Holy Church and thereby requested for his reunion with Mother Holy Church, (EOTC).

Aba Teklehaimanot Weldu revealed in his letter addressed to the Patriarch Office of EOTC dated 25 March 2023 that he would respect and abide by the agreement charted out in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Therefore, he pleaded guilty and implored in his letter the reopening of his sealed off abode, resumption of work and release of his salary.

It is to be recalled that the Holy Synod of EOTC announced in a statement given months back that the rival group, which was broken from the Mother Church and being spear-headed by few archbishops, would not represent the Holy Church.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Ethiopian News Video

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel