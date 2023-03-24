Annual Conference Convenes in Gondar with Goal to End TB by 2030

Disclaimer : This content is provided by the U.S. embassy in Addis Ababa. Borkena.com does not have any affiliation with the U.S. government.

Minister of Health Dr. Lia Tadesse, State Minister of Social Affairs Ayelech Eshete, USAID/Ethiopia Deputy Mission Director Tim Stein, U.S. Centers for Disease Control Ethiopia Tuberculosis Specialist Dr. Welebo Beniam, and other invited guests at the National Tuberculosis (TB) Research Conference, Gondar, March 23, 2023.

U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa, – This week, United States Agency for International Development (USAID)/Ethiopia Deputy Mission Director Tim Stein, Minister of Health Dr. Lia Tadesse, State Minister of Social Affairs Ayelech Eshete, and U.S. Centers for Disease Control Ethiopia Tuberculosis Specialist Dr. Welebo Beniam are attending the National Tuberculosis (TB) Research Conference in Gondar. The conference has been organized by the Ministry of Health, Amhara Regional Health Bureau, University of Gondar, and other partners, and will culminate by marking World TB Day on Friday, March 24.

Each year, heads of agencies such as USAID, the World Health Organization, the Africa Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control as well as other scientists, researchers, and ministers of health assemble to discuss the latest research findings, plan for improvements in the systemic interventions for TB, and reaffirm the partnership to end the disease. This year’s world TB Day commemoration theme is, “Yes. We can End TB.” Over the past two decades, the United States Government has worked with the ministry of health and other partners in Ethiopia to fight TB. As a result, more than 2.3 million lives have been saved, and TB cases have dropped by 70 percent.

Ethiopia has set a goal to end TB by 2030, and the American people are committed to support this vision, noting three important milestones. First, with an increased investment in detection, by 2030 the number of overall cases will be reduced by 35 percent. Secondly, with cutting edge medicines and treatment, 50 percent more TB patients’ lives will be saved. Finally, 90 percent of all TB cases across Ethiopia will be detected, treated, and cured.

In 2022 alone, USAID provided more than $1.8 billion dollars in development and humanitarian aid to Ethiopia. To learn more about the U.S.-Ethiopia partnership visit: U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia and follow U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa | Facebook and Twitter.

