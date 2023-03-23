Egypt’s statement on GERD erode trust from riparian countries: report 

Yacob Arsano (photo : Public Domain)

The Statement from Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) could erode trust from riparian countries, Ethiopia’s state media cited Yacob Arsano as saying.

Yacob Arsano is a political science professor at Addis Ababa University and he has also been working with the GERD team.

In his view, the statement from Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affair violates the principle agreement signed between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan in 2015.

This month, Egypt accused Ethiopia of taking unilateral action in connection with GERD and vowed that all options are open for Egypt. Egypt’s position is said to violate the Principle agreement from 2015. It is to be recalled that Egypt has signed a military agreement with Sudan a few years ago.

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected Egypt’s statement as irresponsible and unacceptable.

Yaqob Arsano, thinks, based on a report by state media, that Egypt’s statement was intended to solicit support from the Arab League.

Egypt called on the Arab League to oppose GERD, whose project construction is said to be 90 percent completed and stands on the side of Egypt.

Ethiopia has completed two rounds of filling the reservoir in two years taking advantage of the rainy season. At this point, the dam has at least 18 billion cubic meters of water, and two turbines have started generating power.

