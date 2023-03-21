Lencho Leta says “I do not know where this government is taking Ethiopia”

borkena

Lencho Leta is among the pioneers of radical ethnic Oromo nationalists but he says he has changed his stance since 1991.

These days he presents himself as a champion of “democratic federation” – of course a federation that is based on ethnic identity, not any other form.

In an interview with Betty Show, he expressed fears that the situation in Ethiopia could lead to state collapse which he sees as humiliating for the entire black race.

Regarding Abiy Ahmed’s leadership, he said “we do not know where it is taking the country.”

Watch part I and Part II of his interview

Part II

Video : embedded from Betty Show Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

