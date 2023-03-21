His Eminence Abune Aregawi passed away in the Ethiopian Capital Addis Ababa ( Photo credit : EOTC media)

His Eminence Abune Aregawi Archbishop of Dire Dawa and Djibouti Dioceses,who also served as head of the foreign relations and secretary in the Patriarch’s special office, passed away, Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church Media reported.

Information on the World Council of Churches website indicates that he has served as a member of the Central Committee and Executive Committee. He was a Ph.D. degree holder.

He was ordained as Bishop, along with 14 others, on July 16, 2017, in the hands of His Holiness Abune Mathias, Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.

Abune Aregawi has been ill for a long time and was getting medical attention overseas and in Ethiopia too. The nature of his illness has not been specified.

Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church is yet to disclose the funeral arrangement.

The Church is in the fifth week of the Lent fasting season which is about 55 days in the tradition of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.

