Tigray region demand federal gov’t to protect security of citizens 

Just days after the traditional administration in the Tigray regional state picked Getachew Reda as president for the transition period, the region issued a statement demanding the Federal government protect the security of citizens.

The region’s communications affair bureau on Monday made claims that atrocity is being committed in Amhara-administered areas – in what it calls West Tigray, North West Tigray and South Tigray. It called on the Federal government to discharge its responsibility in the direction of ending rights violations in those areas.

“..as the peace process is heading in a better direction and as the task of establishing Tigray’s transitional administration is being hastened, harassing the people in South Tigray and recurring abusive acts are acts of spoiling the peace journey and Ethiopian government should give them special attention and stop them,” the statement from the region’s communication affairs bureau.

Among the acts that the region understood to be that way is the peaceful demonstration that was held in Alamata town on Sunday to assert Amhara identity.

Getachew Reda, Tigray region transitional administration head (Photo: SM)

It said people were transported from different parts of Amhara including Guba Lafto, Woldia and Raya Kobo and an “unacceptable demonstration” took place. It also made claims that “several peaceful people were abused.”

Amhara regional forces are in control of Alamata, part of Raya that the TPLF incorporated into the Tigray region. It considers Raya, including Alamata, as part of Tigray.

Video footage aired during news coverage from the Amhara region shows hundreds of thousands of residents from across Raya demanding the Federal government respect the Amhara identity of Raya. “We did not ask to be Amhara. We are Amhara,” participants from the demonstration told AMC reporters.

The Tigray transitional government also made claims that a “genocide is underway in northwest and western Tigray.” It said it has been underway “from the very beginning” and called on the Ethiopian government to end it and protect the security of citizens. To end that, said the statement, determined action is needed to make “Amhara militia leave Tigray land.”

The statement also called for the African Union and the International Community to take what it called a meaningful action to end rights violations from Amhara and Eritrean forces.

What the Tigray regional administration calls West Tigray are areas that used to be parts of Gondar province before the TPLF took power in 1991. It includes the areas of Wolkait, Tegede and Humera.

The Federal government has not remarked on the statement from TPLF at this writing.

It was early this week that the transitional administration in Tigray picked Getachew Reda, who met with U.S. Secretary of State – Antony Blinken – last week, elected as president of the interim administration in the region.

