Raya demands legal response from Federal gov’t to the identity question 

Alamata Mayor speaking during the demonstration (Photo : AMC)

Hundreds of thousands of people in Alamata and Bala (both Raya) on Sunday staged a massive demonstration demanding for “legal response” to their demands.

According to a report by Amhara Media Corporation (state media), the demonstrators are demanding a response from the Federal government.

We ask that the Federal government give recognition to our Amhara identity demand which we have repeatedly expressed, the protestors were cited as saying.

“We are Amhara. We did not ask to become Amhara,” protests said.

They also demanded the release of those who were taken prisoners during the war in the area ( they call them our brothers)

Protesters also reportedly hailed the security forces for freeing them from identity-based abuse. They were making a reference to the abuse of the rights nearly for three decades when the area was under the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) control as it was included to be part of Tigray.

Demonstrators in Alamata Stadium demanding government to respond to identity quetion, Raya. (photo : AMC)

Raya was part of the Wollo province before the TPLF took power in 1991 and demarcated the area to be under the Tigray region when it redraws Ethiopia’s administrative boundaries.

Meanwhile, Getachew Reda’s transitional government in the Tigray region, which was installed this past week as the culmination of a new administrative arrangement based on the November 2022 Pretoria agreement which ended the two years bloody war, saw the peaceful demonstration in the Alamata area as “unacceptable.”

Getachew Reda’s transitional government, based on the statement that the region released on Monday, is further making allegations of human rights abuse and even genocide in the areas that are now under the control of militia forces.

The interim government in Tigray is also calling for the Federal government to take “determined action” to remove the Amahra region militia from Alamata and from the areas it claims as “Western Tigray.”

