Another beaten activist returns to family with severe beatings from “deep state” actors 

Last week, Taye Bogale, an activist and history teacher, was reported to be missing and/or arrested. It was unclear where he was arrested and what authority arrested him.

He is ethnic Oromo but does not subscribe to the ethnic Oromoa radical nationalists who are now dominating power. His take on the history of Ethiopia which is particularly demonized by radical groups is different.

Citizen reports on social media link his disappearance/arrest to a “deep state” that is believed to be operating within Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration. The group is believed to be a radical ethnic Oromo nationalist group. Executives of the ruling party had a meeting last week regarding current affairs and developments in the country but the alleged group that is said to be operating as a “deep state” was never mentioned anywhere as a concern.

Days after Taye Bogale’s disappearance, the federal police or Addis Ababa police did not remark either.

Today, he released a picture of himself on his social media page. He has visible bruises that appear to be from punches on the face and one of his eyes.

He did not say details of what happened, where it happened and who was behind the beating. In a brief message he wrote in Amharic, he said he will not be accepting any invitation from the media.

“For all of you who see this peace be upon you. See the comment section a little later! Thank you. I have attached two videos. Thanks to God for your prayer and voice, I have made it to my residence with my hurts. Thank you to all of you who became a voice. I disclosed, before I was kidnapped, my decision to part ways with media and politics. Accordingly, I would like to announce that I will not be accepting interview invitations from any media,” he said.

A few days ago, Yegna Media panelist Nigussie Berhanu was released after he was abducted and beaten.

The Ethiopian government is not making remarks as to who is running the crime-like operation – and it appears to be taking place within the security apparatus of the government.

