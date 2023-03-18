Getachew Reda emerge as Tigray region Interim president

TPLF picked Getahew Reda as nominee rather than Debretsion who led the organization as chairman for several years and served as president of Tigray region

Getachew Reda ( source : Social Media)

borkena

Getachew Reda is named as the interim leader of Tigray regional state after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), one of the three bodies forming transitional administration in the region, nominated him for the position abandoning the former president Debretsion Gebremichael.

After the TPLF lost dominance over the Federal government and withdrew to the Tigray region, to actively prepare for war with the aim to restore power, Getachew served mostly as the spokesperson of the organization. When the war broke out in November 2020, he also became a member of “The Central Tigray Command.”

Media sources based in the region have confirmed the news.

Theoretically, the Federal government needs to nod for it if Getachew Reda is to be legitimate for the region until the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia organized an election in the region – something that is expected to happen within a year.

The transitional administration is an arrangement that was one of the issues agreed upon at the Pretoria Peace agreement in November 2022 – which ended the two-year bloody war between the Ethiopian Government and the TPLF.

Getachew has not yet remarked about his new role.

He was in Addis Ababa a day before his election to meet with United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken.

Yesterday I was in Addis to meet @SecBlinken and brief him on the progress in the implementation of the Peace Agreement & the stumbling blocks going forward. We have reaffirmed our unwavering commitment to peace and to rise up to the challenges posed by forces bent on sabotaging — Getachew K Reda (@reda_getachew) March 16, 2023

Ethnic Tigray opposition parties operating in the region, including Arena Tigray, expressed a rejectionist stance both on the process and outcome of forming a transitional government in the region.

DW Amharic on Saturday reported that Arena Tigray has released a statement regarding the development. The party said, “… an interim administration that does not have legitimacy and Public confidence can not ensure justice and democracy.”

The TPLF had a fifty percent representation in the congress that was named to elect the transitional administration and the remaining 50 percent was split between civic organizations and opposition parties in the region among other groups.

There are unconfirmed reports the that process leading to the election of Getchew as interim Tigray leader caused some chaos within the party itself due to what appears to be powerstruggle on the basis of parochialism within ethnic Tigray nationalism itself.

In May 2021, The Ethiopian Parliament designated the TPLF as one of the terrorist organizations. The designation was not lifted until now. However, the speaker of the parliament led a delegation to the Tigray region a month after the Pretoria agreement was signed. Many saw that as a clear indication that the TPLF is no longer treated as a terrorist organization.

The Federal government is yet to remark on the election of Getachew Reda as interim president of Tigray region.

