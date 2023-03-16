Ruling “Prosperity Party” executives meets amid unending crisis

Prosperity Party has been under increasing criticism over security, economic, religious and political matters Ethiopia has been facing in recent months

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed leading ruling party executive committee meeting, March 16, 2023 (Photo : Public Domain)

A day after hosting United States Secretary of State , Anthony Blinken, who was in the country for a two days working visit , executives of the ruling Prosperity Party on Thursday started what is said to be a regular meeting.

According to a report by Fana Broadcasting Corporate, a state media, the party is discussing “national” “regional,” and the party’s internal issues. The Party’s executive is expected to pass decisions.

It is also said that the party will discuss current affairs that are believed to need the attention of the leaders.

Furthermore, the source reported that the party will have an “in-depth” discussion on ways of “ensuring Ethiopia’s prosperity and multi-ethnic unity.”

It is indicated that the meeting will go on for days.

As reported on borkena.com previously, Public trust in Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration has plummeted over the past few years as lawlessness and targeted ethnic killings – especially in the Oromo region of Ethiopia – continue unabated. In addition to the tens of thousands of civilians who had been massacred on the basis of ethnic identity ( which the government has been linking to “OLF-Shane”), the Oromia regional government embarked on a campaign bulldozing residential houses in towns surrounding Addis Ababa which it organized as a single city under the name Sheger.

Members of Prosperity Party Executive Committee , March 16, 2023 (Photo : Public Domain)

A recent statement by Ethiopian Citizens For Social Justice (EZEMA), an opposition party, said that Ethiopians are living under a state of psychological pressure worrying over what would happen next due to the unpredictability of situations.

EZEMA plainly said that the country is pushed to the edge due to ethnic radical forces within the government structure and outside of it, and it called on the government to take action in the direction of eliminating radical radical forces within the government.

In the past two weeks, two major opposition parties that are legally registered and recognized by the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia were unable to hold their party congress as an unspecified authority in the security apparatus intimidated service providers who received reservation orders for the meeting to be canceled.

This week, the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia decided that those who prevented the party congress from happening committed a criminal offense and called on the Ministry of Justice to investigate the matter, and lay charges against them.

The cost of living in the country, especially in the capital Addis Ababa, has long become unbearable for millions and it is only worsening.

The tendency among the majority of Ethiopians, based on views expressed on social media platforms, is that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration has failed to address the core problems in the country in the past five years.

The Prime Minister himself has lost credibility, it is noticeable, as a champion of Ethiopia’s cause and is increasingly seen as an ethnic Oromoa nationalist at heart.

