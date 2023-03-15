Electoral Board expresses concern over challenges political parties are facing

Bertukan Mideksa, chairperson of the NEBE (Photo credit : NEBE/file )

By Haile-Gebriel Endashaw

Staff reporter

ADDIS ABABA – National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) said here that it would not pass over in silence the challenges the political parties are facing while trying to hold their meetings, sources said. Ethiopian Insider reported today that the Electoral Board expressed concern over the seriousness of the problem.

NEBE said in a statement it gave here today that the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) should press charges against those who create problems and disrupt general meetings of various political parties. NEBE has also passed resolutions that conference halls and public arenas, which are run by governmental organizations, should leave their doors open for political parties.

Proclamation for registration and ethics of election of political parties declares that the parties must hold their general meetings at least once in three years’ time. However, the political parties are currently facing problems while trying to do their duties. NEBE is reportedly concerned about this and will not tolerate it thereafter, top leadership of the Board said.

It was said on the occasion that apart from failing to do their duties and discharge responsibilities, the law enforcement bodies violated article 40 of the penal code that states about the disruption and prevention of legitimate meetings. Therefore, the Board called up on those to stop putting pressure on political parties. The Board gave emphasis that the MoJ should take initiative to bring before court the law enforcement bodies who are preventing the political parties from conducting their respective general meetings.

Balderas for Genuine Democracy, Gogot for Guraghe Unity and Justice and Enat parties were prevented from holding their meetings, sources said. Balderas expressed grievances over the measure taken not to allow it to conduct its general meeting at Gambella Hotel in Addis last Sunday. Similarly, Enat party was prevented from having its general meeting a fortnight back. Both parties said that certain law enforcement bodies from Oromia and the Federal Government were behind this unlawful act. Representatives from NEBE reportedly observed the prohibition in person, according to reports released by Ethiopia insider.

