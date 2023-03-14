Mayor’s remark on “migration to Addis Ababa” triggers a reaction 

The “Migration to Addis Ababa” remark dangerous and divisive that violates international conventions on human rights to which Ethiopia is a signatory and one that could cause genocide, NaMA said in reaction to Adanech

Adanech Abiebie speaking at the City Council, March 14,2023 (Photo : Public Domain)

There were times when remarks from government officials, including Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, outraged Ethiopians over the past five years.

Adanech Abiebie, Mayor of Addis Ababa, seems to have taken it to the next level. Opposition political parties see her remark not only incorrect but also dangerous with the potential to incite genocide in the country the likes of which was seen in Rwanda.

In a meeting with the City Councilors during which Mayor presented the six months performance report and plans for the upcoming ones, she said “The large migration [to Addis Ababa] from some regions is intended to overthrow the government by forces and take power,” based on local reports.

She made the remark in connection with her report on security matters in the city.

Her remark already became a talking point on social media and beyond. Not just that, so far one opposition group issued a statement expressing concern that her remark could cause genocide.

National Movement of Amhara (NaMA), an ethnic Amhara opposition party with a few representatives in the Ethiopian Parliament, issued a statement on Tuesday in reaction to the Mayor’s remark.

NaMA called her remark “…such a dangerous and divisive one that incites genocide, and endangers the state. ” It further said that it is unacceptable in any way and is a call for a crime.

The statement reminded the Mayor that citizens have a right to live and work anywhere in the country and that it is a recognized right in international human rights conventions to which Ethiopia is a signatory.

NaMA seems to think, based on the statement, that the Mayor based her characterization of internal migration to Addis Ababa on reportage from Oromia Media Network, a radical ethnic Oromia Nationalist media outlet whose founder is Jawar Mohammed, which was once listed as a media for terrorists.

It also said that her remark is intended to give a cover for the crimes against humanity and also a cover for a genocide that is being declared.

There have been recurring reports published on local media that citizens traveling to Addis Ababa from Gojam and Wollo, both from the Amhara region of Ethiopia, have been stopped and harassed by Oromia regional state security forces posted at checkpoints along the main road to Addis Ababa.

NaMA called on “patriotic Ethiopians” and the international community to give due attention to what it called an inciting genocide and to make the necessary precaution. A failure to do so amounts to repeating a “historical mistake” committed in Rwanda.

A few days ago, the Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice Party said that the country is being pushed to the edge due to a coordinated and non-stop agenda-setting from ethnic radical groups in the government structure and outside of it.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and Addis Ababa City Administration itself have been making claims that the security apparatus is reformed including in the type of armaments made available for use.

There are fears that Adanech’s remark could worsen it and create an even more dangerous situation. Ethnic-based massacre, one that targeted ethnic Amhara, has been prevalent in the Oromo region of Ethiopia over the past five years.

