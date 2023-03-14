Anthony Blinken arrives in Ethiopia for a working visit 

Blinken will be meeting Ethiopian government officials and leaders of “civic societies” in the country

Anthony Blinken arriving at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa (Photo : MFAE)

borkena

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia on Tuesday announced that the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and his delegation arrived in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

It was announced via the Ministry’s social media page. Mr. Blinken and the delegation he led arrived in the evening.

Misganu Arega, State Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, and Ambassador Seleshi Bekele (Ethiopia’s Ambassador to the United States) greeted him upon arrival at Bole International Airport.

On March 10, the Department of State announced his travel to Africa for a visit to Ethiopia and Niger between March 14-17.

In Ethiopia, he will “discuss implementation of the cessation of hostilities agreement [between the Federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF0] to advance peace and promote transitional justice in northern Ethiopia,” as stated by the Department of state.

Apart from meeting with senior Ethiopian government officials, Blinken is scheduled to meet with humanitarian organizations that partner with the United States and civil society leaders. Food security, humanitarian assistance and human rights are among the agenda items he will be discussing with the aforementioned groups.

During the war between the TPLF and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government, the United States followed what appeared to be a hostile policy towards the latter and towards Ethiopia in general. It got to a point where the United States had to mobilize a sanction regime against Ethiopia on the alleged grounds of “genocide in Tigray.”

For example, Ethiopia was crossed off on the list of African countries designated to benefit from a “growth opportunity” export arrangement to the United States.

While making claims that the U.S.’ is “investing in Ethiopia” for development ( and in most cases, it is tied to AID), the United States also supported Egypt’s belligerence in connection with the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Despite all that, the United States seems to have a stronger influence over Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government than any other country in the world. Much of the alleged reform measures of the government, including the “homegrown economic growth plan,” are in essence U.S. a reflection of U.S. dominance over Ethiopia.

National assets that used to be protected by the previous Ethiopian government including Telecom and Banking are now open for foreign investors after the adoption of Prime Minister Abiy’s “Homegrown economic growth” plan.

