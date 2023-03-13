Sudan, Somalia leaders met Eritrean President in Asmara

Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki receiving Sudanese leader, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, at teh state house in Asmara (Photo : Shabiat)

Despite continued pressure from the west, Eritrea has emerged as a key actor in the Horn of Africa – something many tend to see as a failure of western policy to the Horn of an African country.

Today, Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki hosted leaders from two countries in the region.

It was reported, last month, that Eritrea is reactivating IGAD membership after decades of withdrawal from it.

In the morning, based on information from Eritrea’s Ministry of Information, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Vice Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council arrived in Asmara.

Their discussion focused on bilateral relations between the two countries, it was said.

The Ministry of Information cited Isaias Afeworki as saying that “…the problem in Sudan could be only solved by the Sudanese people themselves without interference of foreign actors…”

Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo’s response to it is unspecified. However, Eritrea’s Ministry of information said that the Sudanese leader congratulated Eritrea for renewing membership to IGAG and mentioned that there will be a meeting of foreign ministers of member states.

In the afternoon, the Eritrean president received Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Somali President, who is said to be in the country for a two days state visit.

The ministry disclosed that the two leaders will discuss bilateral relations and regional developments relevant to their countries.

Meanwhile, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed paid a visit to South Sudan where he met with Salva kiir and the opposition leader, Reik Machar. Abiy Ahmed did not say why he led a delegation to South Sudan other than mentioning that he has told the leaders about Ethiopia’s determination to support peace in the country.

