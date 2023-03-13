“Government should fight radical forces, eliminate them from its structure” says EZEMA

borkena

Ethiopian Citizens For Social Justice (EZEMA) leadership has been meeting in the past few days regarding the current situation in the country.



Today, it has released a statement which the state media covered.

EZEMA said that the existential threat that Ethiopia is facing is clear , and that it is ready to give the type of leadership that the situation is demanding.

It described Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s “reform government” achievement as “one step forward and two steps backward.”

It also said that radical forces have been manufacturing agenda one after the other since the end of the conflict in Northern Ethiopia.

Furthermore, it said that it is not hard to understand for anyone that radical forces in and outside of the government structure have been coordinating and working together to bring about the dangerous situation that the country is facing now.

On the question of the action that is needed to reverse the situation, EZEMA said that Ethiopian government should fight radical forces and eliminate them from its structures.”

