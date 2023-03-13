Hundreds of thousands of birr allocated for cell phones

Iphone 14 phones samples that apple is promoting for US$1099 ,before taxes. (Photo : Apple page)

By Haile-Gebriel Endashaw

Staff reporter

ADDIS ABABA – Leadership of Addis Ababa City Administration has approved budgetary allocation of hundreds of thousands of birr for procurement of new cell phones, sources said. Birr 140,000 has reportedly been earmarked for a new cellphone to be possessed by the City Mayor.

As per the decision made last January 2023, cabinet of the Addis Ababa City Administration ratified the budget of hundreds of thousands of birr for the procurement of the cell phones for members of the top leadership, Ethio-FM 107.8 reported here yesterday. Accordingly, a total amount of Birr 280,000 was allocated for two cellphones of both the City Mayor and the Speaker.

Birr 120,000 will be released for the procurement of cell phones for the Deputy Mayor and every other appointee of the leadership under the title of Deputy Mayor.

Chief administrators of Sub-Cities will also take their share of birr 50,000 each while every Woreda Chairperson grabs birr 40,000 for the purchasing of the cell phone. Other Woreda leadership members are allowed to take 30,000 birr per head.

Ethio-FM 107.8 said that the letter that allows the execution of the directive, which was descended from the City Administration, has been circulated to all line city administrations from top to down.

