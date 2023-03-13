Afar : 15th enthronement of Awusa Sultan Ahmed Alimirah Hanfare

Ahmed Alimirah Hanfare ( in suite wearing sunglass) during his enthronement festival (Photo : Public Domain)

borkena

Ahmed Alimirah Hanfare on Monday is enthroned as the 15th Sultan of Hausa. He has been a regent to the throne.

A cultural ritual was performed as part of the enthronement ceremony. Religious leaders, senior Ethiopian government figures and some members of the diplomatic community attended it.

State media cited Awol Arba, president of the Afar regional state, as saying “whenever we talk about Afar Sultan, we remember something will never go away from our heart… ‘let alone us even our camels know our flag.'” It is a must to mention Sultan Alimirah Hanfere who taught us the love for our country and our flag, he added.

That speech is attributed to the late Sultan Alimirah Hanfare who passed away in 2011.

