Ninety billion birr needed annually for full delivery of power by 2030

ADDIS ABABA – To achieve the Millennium Development Goals (MDG) of power delivery by 2030, there needs to be a yearly budgetary allotment of birr 90 billion, the Amharic Weekly Reporter said.

Ethiopian Electric Power Company said that Ethiopia needs a 90 billion-birr budgetary support every year to achieve the MDG – 2030 of the power provision. Reporter quoted the company as saying that of the 16,652 only 7,962 got access to electric power. The remaining 8,679 are still without electric service.

The company said during a discussion, which was attended by stakeholders here at Hilton Hotel, that if Ethiopia continued its progress at the current pace, it would take her 20 years to achieve the delivery of electricity to its people.

Change and Good Governance Director with the company, Essubalew Tenaw said on the occasion that unless the budget allocation of birr 90 billion is realized, the MDG of delivering ‘power for all by 2030’ will not be attained.

Moreover, if the current inflation keeps raising the budget allocation needed for the project will rise, Essubalew said.

He further said that of the 20 million Households (HHs) only 4.5 million got electric power services. Information obtained from the study of the World Bank indicates that of the 733 million population that have no access to electric power, four per cent is located in Ethiopia. If the entire population is needed to get power, there needs to be a budgetary supply of USD 640 billion.

In Ethiopia to supply power for 20 million HHs in 2030, USD 650 is needed for a single HH. Totally, USD 13 billion should be provided so that the 20 million HHs can get access to electric power.

The Ethiopian Electric Power Company said that as the country cannot go along with the MDG at the desired pace, it has been significant to formulate a three-year strategic plan. Distribution of network development, institutional organization as well as capacity building, customer oriented service provision including building reliable financial capacity are among the inputs incorporated in the three-year strategic plan.

The company said that it has been working to increase the number of customers to 5.5 million. The company envisages to raise the number to 7.9 million by the end of the execution period of the strategic plan.

It was also disclosed during the discussion that to implement the three-year strategic plan there needs to be budgetary allocation of USD 2.76 billion.

The Ethiopian Electric Power secured 20.94 billion birr over the last Ethiopian Fiscal Year. The Company has planned to earn 33.5 billion birr this current budget year. It envisages to collect 40.2 billion birr by the end of the execution period of the strategic plan, in the 2017 Ethiopian Calendar.

Power cuts and disruption, employees’ misconduct, theft of infrastructure, delay on emergency services, problem on meter reading, failing to give proper attention to customers of industry owners were among the challenges identified by discussants.

