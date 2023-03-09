Thursday, March 9, 2023
Updated:

Daniel Tibebeselassie Zelesegna song – Menew Sigawun Sanbelawu

borkena

Daniel Tibebeselassie is another rising spiritual singer in the Ethiopian Church tradition. This Zelesegna song is truly powerful. It may regarded as a preaching on the importance of receiving holy communion (flesh and blood in the Ethiopian church tradition)

Video : embedded from Mahtot Tube YouTube channel
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

