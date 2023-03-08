Task Force says legal measure taken against police officers

By Staff reporter
ADDIS ABABA – The Federal Peace and Security Task Force disclosed that it has taken legal measures against the police officers who committed inappropriate acts during the Celebration of the 127th Anniversary of the Victory of Adwa.
The Task Force said at a press conference given here today that further investigation has also been underway regarding what it said were ‘improper acts’ perpetrated by the police officers. The Task Force did not say what kind of legal measures were taken against the police officers.
Representative of the Task Force, Getu Argaw, said that 878 suspects were put under control. The alleged suspects were arrested while they were trying to create violence and disrupt peace and security in the capital, Addis Ababa, during the Assembly of Heads of States of African Union (AU) and the Celebration of Victory of Adwa. Getu said that 557 of the suspects were confirmed to come from other parts of the country.
Getu Argaw further expressed appreciation to residents of the capital for the major roles they have played for the completion of the celebration of Victory of Adwa and the AU Assembly of Heads of States in peace.
Measures taken against those bigots who infiltrated the security forces welcome news. There were also others among the gullible youth who were incited and urged to go into the streets and places of worship to disturb the peace. That was a gift to those bigots in the government security forces clad for their shooting practice. To those bigots nothing is good about the gullible youth. In fact for them a good such youth is a dead youth. So goes the shooting between the eyes. Now that mother is left wailing for her dead baby boy. Some of you irresponsible and bigoted individuals here among us! I have been watching you and what you have been posting on your social media accounts. You were and still urging that gullible, unemployed and hapless youth to go into the streets over there and put itself in the harm’s way. You do that from your safe and comfy homes thousands of miles from the danger zone here among us. You are telling the youth not to worry about the warnings issued by the government and go into the streets without asking for permission. What kind of human being are you? You are sending/taking your children(if you are blessed to have any)to schools and extracurricular activities here in the West or Down Under but you are urging the youth in the old country to rush into an awaiting fire. You are taking your child to dancing and choir rehearsals while you are telling the youth over there to run to its death. You are so cruel! The information I gathered about you makes my blood boil. Some of you were once the trusted servant of the regime there for years. You were caught dipping your sticky fingers in places they did not belong and you had to cut and run. You made it here with diplomatic passports with paid first class tickets where you opened a new business adventure selling exaggerated and imaginary news. You must be ashamed of yourself!!! I wish you are not even born.