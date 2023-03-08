Task Force says legal measure taken against police officers

Addis Ababa Police Commissioner and Member of the Task Force, Getu Argaw ( Photo : Public Domain)

By Staff reporter

ADDIS ABABA – The Federal Peace and Security Task Force disclosed that it has taken legal measures against the police officers who committed inappropriate acts during the Celebration of the 127th Anniversary of the Victory of Adwa.

The Task Force said at a press conference given here today that further investigation has also been underway regarding what it said were ‘improper acts’ perpetrated by the police officers. The Task Force did not say what kind of legal measures were taken against the police officers.

Representative of the Task Force, Getu Argaw, said that 878 suspects were put under control. The alleged suspects were arrested while they were trying to create violence and disrupt peace and security in the capital, Addis Ababa, during the Assembly of Heads of States of African Union (AU) and the Celebration of Victory of Adwa. Getu said that 557 of the suspects were confirmed to come from other parts of the country.

Getu Argaw further expressed appreciation to residents of the capital for the major roles they have played for the completion of the celebration of Victory of Adwa and the AU Assembly of Heads of States in peace.



