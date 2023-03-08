Pakistani businessmen  show interest in investment in Ethiopia 

Pakistani Ambassador to Ethiopia, Shozab Abbas (Photo : ENA)

Pakistani Business Delegation, composed of seventy members, has been on a visit to Ethiopia this week to assess investment opportunities in the country.

The delegation met with relevant government bodies and is said to be informed by existing investment opportunities.

And it seems that there is an expressed readiness to invest in Ethiopia, according to ENA, state media.

Shozab Abbas, Pakistani Ambassador to Ethiopia, is cited as saying that Pakistani Investors are attracted by conducive investment opportunities and are ready to invest.

So far, they have expressed interest in investing in the areas of agriculture, mining and cement production – among other areas.

Pakistani investors visiting industrial Parks (Photo : public domain)

The Ambassador also said that the business people understood that the Africa Free trade zone – which is still in process – is relevant in terms of offering access to an alternative market.

The Pakistani Business delegation has visited Bole Lemi and Kilinto industrial parks this week, among other areas.

Ethiopia and Pakistan held consultations in February this year on ways of strengthening bilateral relations including in the areas of commerce and economic cooperation.

The volume of trade between the two countries is said to have reached about US$46 million per year.

