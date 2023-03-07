Ethiopian Comedian raises over $U.S 1.6 million for Mekedonia 

Mekedonia Charity Homes is building a 12 story building for the programs it is running in the Ethiopian Capital Addis Ababa

Comedian Eshetu (in blue jacket) takes nap during the fundraising campaign (Photo : SM)

Ethiopian Comedian, Eshetu Meles, is leading a fundraiser campaign to support Mekedonia Charity Homes, and he has been very successful at it.

The Crowdfunding campaign underway on GoFundMe managed to raise well over $1.6 million dollars in a little over 24 hours.

At this writing, a total of 15,000 donors chipped in and the amount of money collected has reached U.S. $1,663,620. The goal is to raise US$ 2 million.

The fund is intended to spend toward the completion of the first charitable nursing home facility for elders and mentally challenged people in the country.

Specifically, the money will finance windows and doors of the new building that Mekedonia Charity Homes is building.

According to sources, the new building needs 888 doors and 739 windows. The cost of a single door is said to be 106,000 Ethiopian Birr (about $US 2000) and a window will cost 80,000 Ethiopian birr each. The facility is a 12-story building that is being built on 3,600 square meters of land. The estimated cost of completion is 2.3 billion Ethiopian Birr.

In addition to the GoFundMe platform, the campaign is accepting donations via Banks in Ethiopia and a local crowdfunding platform, WegenFund.

The Mekedonia Homes is an indigenous non-governmental and non-profit organization with an affiliation to no entities – governmental or otherwise. It was established in January 2010 by Benyam Belete, an Ethiopian who used to live in the United States.

The organization supports the elderly and mentally challenged by providing them with food, shelter and clothing. It has branches outside of the capital Addis Ababa.

