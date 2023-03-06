Abiy Ahmed’s supporter attempt to absolve gov’t on the effort to divide Ethiopian Church

borkena

Dereje Gerefa Tullu, who appears to be an ethnic Oromo nationalist, attempts to absolve government from blame in connection with attempt to divide one of the ancient Church in the world – Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.

He is a kind of supporter who makes the excommunicated bishops as a cover photo for his facebook page which has over 142 thousand followers.

Betty, the talk show host who is also believed to have a manifested sentiment for ethnic Oromo Nationalist cause, had to even pose the question “isn’t there an end to the number of Oromo questions…now you seem to be interested in becoming the patriarch…”

While she was clearly trying to be provocative, her question is misleading in the sense that the first patriarch of Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church Abune Petros, who is Consecrated as saint and martyr, whose statue stands near St. George church is of ethnic Oromo background. The Ethiopian Church does not give a room for ethnicity -which seems to be the very reason why the forces in power in Ethiopia are now hassling the church to relegate it to an arena where ethnic politics is implemented.

To the question that the “Oromo question” is “endless”, he responded that the question is one but it was not addressed fully. Anyone who happens to have a conversation with ethnic Oromo nationalists is likely to hear about the service delivery problem at Tikur Anbessa. Dereje reiterated it.

