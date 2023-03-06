USAID Concludes the Largest Maternal Health Project in Afar, Benishangul Gumuz, Gambella, and Somali Regions 

Timothy Stein, USAID/Ethiopia Deputy Mission Director visits the Afar exhibition booth at the USAID Transform: Health in Developing Regions project close out event, Addis Ababa, March 3, 2023 (Courteney of US Embassy in Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) celebrated the completion of the USAID Transform: Health in Developing Regions activity. The $37.5 million (over 2 bln Birr) project was launched in 2017 to give newborns the best care, protection, and introduction to life by providing women access to skilled professionals for their prenatal care, delivery, and post-natal care. This USAID/Ethiopia activity remains the single largest health investment in maternal and child health in four regions – Afar, Benishangul Gumuz, Gambella, and Somali. It was implemented through a consortium led by Amref Health Africa, which worked hand-in-hand with the Ethiopian Ministry of Health to narrow the health equity gap in these four regions.

USAID Transform: Health in Developing Regions achieved measurable success over its five-year run. For example, in partnership with regional health bureaus, over 18,000 healthcare professionals were trained and over 400 health facilities received medical equipment. Since 2017, over 144,000 women have delivered their babies safely with a skilled healthcare worker, and more than 286,000 women received family planning services for the first time. Additionally, more than 460,000 children under one-year-old received at least one vaccine in the targeted woredas.

In addition, the project directed $2.7 million (145 mln Birr) to unexpected natural disasters, healthcare, and other emergencies, including COVID-19, drought, flooding, and emergency support to conflict-affected areas. Through supplemental funding, 4.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in developing regions.

The conclusion of this activity was celebrated at the Haile Grand Resort Hotel in Addis Ababa and attended by His Excellency Dr. Dereje Duguma, State Minister of Health; Misrak Makonnen, Country Director of AMREF Health Africa; Dr. Sentayehu Tsegaye, Chief of Party for USAID Transform: Health in Developing Regions and Timothy Stein, USAID/Ethiopia Deputy Mission Director. Distinguished regional health bureau and other Government of Ethiopia representatives also attended the ceremony.

In 2022 alone, USAID provided more than $1.8 billion in development and humanitarian aid to Ethiopia. To learn more about the U.S.-Ethiopia partnership visit: U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia and follow U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa | Facebook and Twitter.

