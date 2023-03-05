TPLF to lead established 28 members transitional administration in Tigray 

TPLF Party Spokesperson denies the establishment of transitional administration

Conference to establish transitional administration in Tigray (Photo : DW)

A conference organized to form a transitional administration in Tigray has reportedly passed a decision to establish a 28-cabinet transitional administration for the region.

According to a report by Ethiopian Reporter, a total of 401 participants were invited to take part in the conference that lasted for two days and 351 of the participants did have a voting privilege. It is a little blurry as to who sent out invitations for participants.

It drew participants from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), “Tigray Defense Force,” civic organizations and opposition political parties operating in the region.

The conference reportedly discussed four core issues pertinent to the transitional administration; the mission of the administration, duration, structure and division of power.

In terms of mission, the transitional administration aims to ensure that the “demands of the people of Tigray” are addressed peacefully. However, the demands are unspecified. It is to be recalled that the two years bloody war that is said to have claimed millions of lives started when the TPLF forces attacked the northern command of the Ethiopian Defense Force.

“Fostering the unity of the people of Tigray,” is another core mission of the transitional administration.

The emerging entity will exist anywhere between six months to a year and is to be replaced by an elected body after the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia administered an election.

Structure

The transitional administration will have one president and two deputy presidents. Fifty percent of the power within the administration is reserved for TPLF. The remaining 50 percent is shared between the “TDF”, civic organizations and members of the opposition parties.

Based on the report from the Reporter, “TDF” will have the second largest representation in the cabinet. It will constitute about 29 percent of the power. 21 percent of it is reserved for civic organizations and opposition parties.

There has been criticism that the new arrangement is configured in a way to maintain TPLF’s dominance as a key power player. It is believed, among critics, that TPLF will have a majority vote as loyal pro-TPLF elements are represented in different forms.

Furthermore, the source added that implementation of the decision from the conference will have to get approval from the Federal government. To that end, “representatives of Tigray” will be meeting with Federal authorities within days.

However, there are talks that the government is already going to be active – one way or another.

Getachew Reda, TPLF spokesperson and also a member of “representatives of Tigray,” dismisses that. On Sunday, he tweeted “Tigray Interim Administration will be established only after mutual consultations between the parties to the Pretoria Agreement. Reports of the IRA having been established in Tigray without Addis’ involvement flies in the face of reality. Tigray is only trying to do its part.”

Tigray Interim Administration will be established only after mutual consultations between the parties to the Pretoria Agreement. Reports of the IRA having been established in Tigray without Addis’ involvement flies in the face of the reality. Tigray is only trying to do its part. — Getachew K Reda (@reda_getachew) March 5, 2023

The Federal government is yet to remark on the development.

