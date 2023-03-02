Shooting spree leaves many injured 

By Staff reporter

Addis Ababa – Shooting spree near Menelik Square here today has left many people injured. Sources say that many peaceful civilians who gathered to celebrate the 127th Anniversary of Victory of Adwa at Menelik Square sustained heavy and slight injuries following measures taken by the police to clear the area.

Children, women, elderly people including priests were among the victims.

Sources said that police fired tear gas and live bullets to scatter the gathered people in a bid to prevent them from celebrating the victory of Adwa at Menelik Square.

On the occasion, many people were attending mass at St. George Church near Menelik Square. Today is the day in which Orthodox Christians commemorate St. George. (see video footage below. credit : Tesfahuna on tiktok)

