People prevented from celebrating Victory of Adwa at Menelik Square

Police blockage Menelik Square near St. George Church in Addis Ababa to prevent people from celebrating Adwa Victory. (Photo : Social Media)

By Staff reporter

ADDIS ABABA – A large number of people in Addis Ababa were not able to celebrate the 127th anniversary of the victory of Adwa at Emperor Menelik Square.

Sources said that people were not allowed to cross over to St. George Church (located nearby) to say prayers on the very day in which Ethiopian Orthodox Christians commemorate every month.

A viral video on social media shows the incident that occurred this morning near Emperor Menelik Square.

A young man said in the video that Addis Abebans who had flooded the Piazza area to celebrate the 127th Anniversary of Victory of Adwa were deliberately dispersed by military force. “It is unfair to prevent us from celebrating the anniversary of the victory of Adwa at Emperor Menelik Square,” the young man said.

He added that he has not celebrated the Victory of Adwa for the past seven years (it looks like he has been out of the country)… We should not have been prevented from celebrating it, he said.

People coming from across the city were not even allowed to commemorate St. George Day at the church near Emperor Menelik Square.

Security forces dispersed all the people gathered in there and made to move away.

The source showed in the video how the military pick up vehicle was driven very fast in the middle of the road to terrify the people gathered to celebrate the 127th Anniversary of Victory of Adwa at Emperor Menelik Square. “They are doing this to frighten and shoo away the people from the area. It is unfair. We gathered to celebrate the victory, but the situation we see here is unpleasant,” the young man said.

The young man said about a shot being heard in the background, “there is a shot. I can hear it some 200 meters from the back. There are soldiers armed with snipers on top of buildings seen around,” he said.

The young man is heard saying the people had the interest to celebrate the anniversary of the victory of Adwa, but were not allowed to do so. Police officers were seen watching calmly what was happening in the area. Asked about the situation, they reportedly said that they had no idea. Young people are heard singing on the occasion, “Minilik my father… Minilik my father…”.

The recording of the video stopped as the young man ran away to escape the arrest by police who started surrounding the people. “…No need to stay around here after,” he said.

