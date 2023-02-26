Attempt to take Eskindir Nega to Addis Ababa failed, now in Bahir Dar and released

“Had it happened, you could have imagined what could follow,” Eskindir Nega

Eskindir Nega ( in blue shirt) speaking to supporters outside of police station in Bahir Dar.

Eskinder Nega is reportedly released from the police station. He was arrested on Friday night in Bure, Gojam and taken to Bahir Dar where he spent one more day in custody.

He was not indicted in any criminal activity nor did he appear in court. According to reports, popular pressure was behind his release.

Sources say that there were plans to take him to Addis Ababa. It was due to popular pressure that the plan was foiled.

Video footage from Tana Tube shows Eskinder Nega speaking to a crowd that was waiting for him outside of a police station in Bahir Dar.

He spoke about the condition of his arrest.

“First of all I would like to welcome you all and I want to say thank you all,” he said and he continued to share information as to how he was arrested.

“Let me tell you a bit about the condition of our arrest, what the process was like and what you have done. We were arrested the night before yesterday [Friday] and we were arrested in Bure town… around 1 o’clock [Ethiopian time]… somewhere between 1 o’clock and 3 o’clock, and we stayed in the police station until 8 o’clock night time. … we left Bure around 8 o’clock and arrived in Bahir Dar around ten o’clock,” he said.

Eskindir then went to reveal the attempt to drive him to Addis Ababa after they took him out of Bahir Dar police station in the early hours of Saturday and how it failed. From what he said, there were few others with him.

“It is really sad…you can imagine what could have happened if they succeeded in their plans. Those who made the decision and what they were thinking when they did so is not something that I should speak to you about. I leave it for your conscience, for your judgment.”

He said the plan failed because of the people.

“Anyways what they thought failed because of you. Who are you? You are the people,” he said, thanking the crowd that was standing in front of him and on the side of him to hear his account of the incident. (Watch embedded video)

Eskinder was not seen in public for a long time after he announced his resignation as a leader of Balderas party in August 2022.

