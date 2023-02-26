Adwa Celebration : Local media restricted from using plain Ethiopian flag

Ethiopian Patriots carried the flag when battling against invading Italian Colonial Army

Adwa Victory Cerebration in London (Photo : SM)

By Staff reporter

ADDIS ABABA – Federal Ministry of Defense (MoD) disclosed yesterday that it would take responsibility, along with other stakeholders, to direct and supervise the celebration of the 127th anniversary of Adwa Victory.

Deputy Chief of Staff, General Abebaw Tadesse said ,at a press briefing attended by local media officials and journalists, that as the Victory of Adwa is a symbol of unity, “we should use it to bring about national consensus, to build up the army and to promote tourism for image building.”

General Abebaw said that while releasing media productions journalists and officials should use only pictures of spears and shields with background images of mountains. The ministry will provide the media houses with these images, according to him.

The General stressed that the media are not allowed to use images and flags other than the ones distributed by the Ministry. He said that using the plain Ethiopian flag (without star in the middle) in particular is strictly restricted.

The deputy Chief of Staff also admonished Journalists to keep themselves away, while reporting, from the Ethiopian plain flag and other forbidden images.

Asked why the public was not allowed to freely celebrate the 127th anniversary of Victory of Adwa, the general said that his ministry would be the responsible body to direct and supervise the celebration of the anniversary in a bid to avoid undesired offense against others.

Journalists and the media professionals were not allowed to carry into the conference hall cell phones, sound recorders, video cameras except pens and notebooks.

Sources say that the local media are not allowed to use images of Minilik, the Commander-in-Chief of the then Ethiopian Army and his wife Taitu. MoD restricted the media from portraying or using the plain Ethiopian flag during the 127th celebration of Victory of Adwa. The gallant Ethiopian warriors carried this same flag during fighting against the invading Italian colonial force 127 years ago.

Meanwhile shops and stores around Shiromeda, Addis Ababa, which have been busy selling clothes with imprinted images of Minilik and Taitu and fabrics decorated with Ethiopian flags, are being shut down.

Closed stores around Shiromeda, Addis Ababa.

The 127th anniversary of Victory of Adwa will be celebrated colorfully nation-wide on the coming Thursday, the 2nd of March 2023.

__

