Commissioner calls for lifting of internet restrictions

By Staff reporter

ADDIS ABABA – Chief Commissioner of Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, Daniel Bekele, called on the government of Ethiopia to lift restrictions on internet access in general and certain social media platforms in particular.

The Commissioner said in a message he posted on his twitter account that some SIM platforms including Facebook and YouTube in Ethiopia should not be restricted to the public.

“Restrictions on the right to seek, receive & impart information & ideas through any media should be an exception, legitimate, necessary & proportional,” Daniel said.

Internet service has been down in Ethiopia since February 10,2023 in connection with turmoil that occurred between the Holy Synod of Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church and an opposition group that broke away from the Synod.

Ahead of his appointment as a Commissioner, Daniel Bekele served as a lawyer and human right activist. He was detained from November 2005 and March 2008 for his complaints about the procedures of the 2005 Ethiopian General Election.

