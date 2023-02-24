Education Bureau begins offering Oromiffa Language in schools

Shimeles Abdissa (firstfrom left) and Adanech Abebie (first row middle) during Addis Ababa – Oromia “Border Demarcation” meeting in Addis Ababa (Photo : File /public domain)

By Staff reporter

ADDIS ABABA – Education Bureau of Addis Ababa City Administration has begun giving Oromiffa Language to schools run by the City Administration. The Bureau disclosed here that process is underway to employ 2,600 teachers who teach Oromiffa Language.

Ethiopia Insider, an Amharic online news outlet, quoted the Education Bureau deputy head, Admasu Dechassa, as saying that language education has started to be implemented this second academic semester at primary and junior secondary schools in Addis following the decision passed last January by the City cabinet (council of Bureau heads).

Accordingly, Oromiffa Language will be given as a second language in schools that are using Amharic as their means of communication. Admasu said that of 786 private and state-owned schools, some 625 have started teaching Oromiffa Language as an additional subject.

Students, with Oromiffa as a mother tongue or rather students who are pursuing their education using the language will take Amharic as an additional subject, as per the decision of the Cabinet. Deputy Head of City Education Bureau, Admasu, said there are 402 schools that are giving education in Oromiffa. The decision made on the basis of a study conducted by Kotebe Metropolitan University also indicates that Arabic and French Languages will be given to ninth and tenth grade students by taking into consideration their preference.

However, educational experts are criticizing the commencement of language education at the second quarter of the academic year. Dr. Kindie Abeje, Dean, College of Education at Gondar University told Ethiopian Insider that the measure taken to start the language education this second semester is not more to his liking. “It is possible to cover the entire text book in two semesters. Students who start education in the second semester can cover only half of the textbook,” Dr. Kindie said, adding that it would have been much better if the Bureau had made the decision to launch the program next new academic year.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel