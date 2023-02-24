Debre-Birhan Shelter crammed with internally displaced

A picture from Debre Birhan center for internally displaced

ADDIS ABABA – Debre-Birhan Town Administration disclosed here that hosting displaced compatriots flowing in to the town has become beyond its capacity. Mayor Office Head, Tsegaye Beyene told Ethiopia Insider, Amharic online news outlet that accommodating 26,000 displaced compatriots arriving from different Zones of Oromia Regions has gone beyond the capacity of the administration. The administration said it has stopped for the last two weeks receiving and accommodating new displaced people in to shelters.

Ethiopia Insider said that Debre-Birhan Town of Amhara Region, located 130 km from the capital Addis Ababa has received a number of forced displaced people from four Zones of Oromia and a Special Zone in Amhara Region. Currently about 26,000 displaced compatriots are receiving supplies in six temporary shelters situated in various parts of the Town.

Ahmed Mohammed is one of the persons who have been displaced from Sibu Suri District, East Wollega Zone of Oromia Region. He has been at a shelter in Debre-Birhan Town for a year. He told Ethiopian Insider that the other displaced people arriving in the town were not lucky enough to get registered by the officials.

Asnake Gashaw has come to Debre-Birhan a fortnight ago from Gubu Soyo District of East Wollega Zone. He was a farmer, leading peaceful life in his area. However, due to security reasons he was among those who were forced to flee their homes and areas. He is now homeless, staying in streets with his three children and spouse. “We reported to the officials at the shelter, but they did not accept us saying that the place is full,” Asnake told Ethiopia Insider.

Debre-Birehan Town Administration announced in a notice posted at the gate of shelters that it would not accommodate new arrivals. The administration indicated that it was obliged to stop receiving new arrivals for the fact that it does not receive permanent food supply from the government and non-governmental organizations.

“We do not have our own shelters. We are now using storage sheds (of personal properties),” Mayor Office Head, Tsegaye Beyene, said.

Meanwhile forced displacement and house demolishing campaign continued in an intensive manner in the outskirts of the capital, Addis Ababa. The weekly Amharic, Addis Maleda, said that thousands of people have been forced to stay out in the field due to forced displacement and campaign of house demolishing in the recently established Sheger Town.

Lately Borkena heard that a panel discussion held today at Sheraton Addis in connection with the establishment of the new Town, Sheger. President of Oromia Region, Shimelis Abdissa, Vice President Awol Abdi and mayor of Sheger Town, Dr. Teshome Adugna reportedly involved in the panel discussion.

