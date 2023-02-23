Ethiopian Airlines playing a role in Africa Free Trade zone implementation 

borkena

Ethiopian Airlines said it is playing its part in implementing the Africa Free Trade Zone.

Mesfin Tasew, the CEO, told Ethiopian News Agency this week that the airline is doing its part in hastening the implementation of the Africa Free Trade Zone.

Air Transportation is crucial to hasten trade and economic integration. In consideration of that, he added, Ethiopian airlines had an expansion project at Bole International Airport that contributed to making Addis Ababa an important destination and transit line.

The Airline has a plan to expand African destinations a bit to contribute to the implementation of the African Union free trade zone.

Cpt. Calbert Kebe, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Director, gave his testimony that Ethiopian Airlines is the largest Air Transport Service provider in Africa. He sees the 2020 ranking as the first pan-African cargo service provider as evidence of the contribution that Ethiopia Airlines is making in terms of promoting African trade and tourism.

This week, Ethiopian Airlines announced that it “has been named a finalist in the “Sustainable Cargo Airline of the Year Award, African Region” and “Sustainable Cargo Airline of the Year Award” categories by Freight Week Sustainability Award, 2023. ”

The final round of voting is open until April 30, 2023. The airline has encouraged its customers to cast their vote of confidence.

In a similar development, the airline on Thursday announced that it has won STAT Trade Tunes Cargo Excellence Award in the “African Cargo Airline of the Year” and “Air Cargo Brand of the Year in Africa.” The Award ceremony was organized in Johannesburg, South Africa.

STAT Trade Tunes Cargo Excellence Award in Johannesburg (Photo : Ethiopian Airlines )

