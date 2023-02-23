Thursday, February 23, 2023
Updated:

Addis Ababa City employees who were suspended for dressing in black tells their stories

borkena

Addis Ababa City Administration earlier this week has suspended some employees for dressing in black in response to a call from the Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.

Three of them came forward and are struggling to defend their rights. What do they have to say? Watch their interview with Medlot media.

Video : embedded from Medlot Media YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

Ethiopian News Video

